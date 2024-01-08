Drug deal gone wrong: 2 arrested for alleged murder of 21-year-old man in Ocala, police say

Two men were arrested in Ocala over the weekend after a drug deal that went wrong left a 21-year-old man dead, police said.

Kamrun Goffe, 23, and Jaden Burton, 20, were both arrested and charged with premeditated first degree murder after the incident that unfolded on Saturday, according to the Ocala Police Department. Goffee is also facing additional charges of engaging in a criminal offense with a firearm and possession of over 20 grams of marijuana.

Jaden Burton (Photo: Ocala Police Department)

Police responded around 11:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of SW 2nd St. to a shooting call and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Patrick Stanley Jr. He was taken to the hospital, but died that evening due to his injuries.

Through video footage, witness accounts and other evidence from the scene, detectives learned that two people in two separate cars – a blue Toyota Camry and a gray Hyundai Elantra – were involved in the shooting. The Toyota driver was identified as Burton, while Goffe was behind the wheel of the Hyundai.

Kamrun Goffe (Photo: Ocala Police Department)

MORE OCALA NEWS :

When police located both subjects during the investigation, they learned that Goffe and Burton were part of a weed drug deal that resulted in the killing of Stanley.

"Our hearts go out to the loved ones of Mr. Stanley Jr. during this difficult time," police said.

Goffe and Burton remain in custody at the Marion County Jail without bond, arrest records show.