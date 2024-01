A bicyclist died after a crash with a vehicle in Ocala on Sunday evening, according to police.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of NW Blitchton Road, near Sunbelt Rentals, the Ocala Police Department said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story.