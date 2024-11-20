Drivers upset with trains constantly stalling, disrupting traffic in Titusville

Drivers are fed up with stalled trains in Titusville. Residents say the issue's getting worse, and so they're asking the city to get involved.

One location where cars end up stacked on top of each other because of stalled trains during rush hour is Sycamore Street.

Viewers shared dashboard camera video with FOX 35 News of stalled trains, which they say is the new norm in Titusville.

"We never know when it’s going to stop," said Sarah Whitney, who struggles getting her kids to school on time.

Whitney says she gets stuck all the time, trying to find a way around the stopped trains and has noticed the issue getting worse over the last couple of months.

"The kids that are walking can’t get to school, people that are going to work can’t get to work on time," said the mom.

She says a train was recently stalled out for an hour on the tracks near her home.

"I would like to know why it’s happening and what they’re going to do," she said.

FOX 35’s Esther Bower took her concerns to the city’s new Mayor-elect. Andrew Connors said the stalled train issue is a "very big problem that we’re taking very seriously."

Connors says it’s important to him because he’s worried about public safety.

"What we really don’t want to have happen is a kid trying to get to school, see the stopped train and make a decision on their own without understanding the consequences," said Connors.

Unfortunately, he says the city’s hands are tied because they don’t own the tracks.

"We’re kind of small potatoes to the rail-road," said the mayor elect, who will be sworn in to office next Tuesday.

Moving forward, he’s pushing for more communication between the railroad and his city.

He’d like to see a public schedule put out, so drivers can plan ahead.

"I don’t even know who to complain to," exclaimed Whitney.

Drivers can report the issue to the U.S. Department of Transportation on its website. The government agency tracks stalled trains to see what improvements are needed.

"It’s just frustrating," concluded Whitney.

The new mayor says he plans to work with local, state and federal partners to try and find a solution as fast as possible to the issue.

FOX 35 did reach out to the Florida East Coast Rail for comment on why the stalls are happening. At the time this was published, we were still waiting for a response.

