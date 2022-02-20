'Drivers, start your engines!': FOX Sports analyst Charles Woodson delivers famous words

article

This year’s Daytona 500 has tons of star power including former NFL star and current FOX Sports analyst Charles Woodson, who serves as grand marshal for the 64th running of the iconic race.

Woodson gave the "Drivers, Start Your Engines" command for the Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, the season-opener for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Woodson played 18 seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers. The nine-time Pro Bowler won a Super Bowl championship with the Packers and was the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year and 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner joined FOX NFL Kickoff for the 2021 season after appearances as a FOX NFL and Big Noon Kickoff college football studio analyst.