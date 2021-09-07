Driver leaps from truck before Amtrak train strikes, police say

An Amtrak train has hit an 18-wheeler stopped on the tracks in Longwood.

The incident happened on Ronald Reagan Boulevard at Georgia Avenue.

Police said that the driver of the truck stopped on the tracks, saw the train coming, and then jumped out of the truck just on time.

No one on the train was said to have been hurt.

