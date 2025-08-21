Driver killed in single-vehicle rollover crash on state road 520 in Cocoa: FHP

The Brief A driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday on State Road 520 in Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All westbound lanes are closed at Cressa Circle, with traffic diverted to State Road 524 during the investigation.



A 16-year-old driver was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash that shut down all westbound lanes of State Road 520 in Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened near Cressa Circle, and the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes have since re-opened.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a standard crash report will be released once the investigation is complete.