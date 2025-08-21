Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed in single-vehicle rollover crash on state road 520 in Cocoa: FHP

By
Published  August 21, 2025 6:02am EDT
Brevard County News
The Brief

    • A driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday on State Road 520 in Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • All westbound lanes are closed at Cressa Circle, with traffic diverted to State Road 524 during the investigation.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 16-year-old driver was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash that shut down all westbound lanes of State Road 520 in Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened near Cressa Circle, and the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes have since re-opened.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a standard crash report will be released once the investigation is complete.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Florida Highway Patrol.

