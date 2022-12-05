Driver killed after van goes airborne, crashing into Orange County pond: FHP

The driver of a white Kia van is dead after crashing late Sunday night into a retention pond while going around a curve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Exchange Drive near Presidents Drive shortly before midnight. The van was reportedly traveling southbound on Exchange Drive when the driver "failed to negotiate the curve" and went off the roadway. The van entered a drainage ditch, became airborne and overturned, landing upside down in a retention pond, FHP said in a news release.

Fire and rescue arrived and took the sole occupant of the van to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His age or identity has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.