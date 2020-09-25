Driver killed after crashing into construction vehicle on I-4

article

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 (I-4) early Friday morning in Orange County, Orlando police said.

The car was traveling westbound when it hit a construction vehicle, killing the driver, police said. A car following behind swerved to miss the accident and was involved in the accident, but that driver is ok.

I-4 westbound lanes were shut down as officials tried to clear the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

In a separate crash on Landstreet Road, a person was killed after colliding into a semi-truck hauling a trailer.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 60-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Landstreet Road on Friday morning. A semi slowed down to make a left turn into a driveway. FHP says for an unknown reason, the driver failed to slow down and struck the rear of the semi.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.