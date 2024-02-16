Driver flees after crashing into Orlando yoga studio, police say

Stream FOX 35 Orlando:

Police are investigating after a driver allegedly crashed into a yoga studio in Orlando and fled the scene on Wednesday night.

Orlando police said the crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. at Warrior ONE yoga studio on 3012 Corrine Drive.

A "heavily-damaged vehicle matching the description" of the driver's car was found a short distance away, but no suspect has been identified at this time.

No injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story.