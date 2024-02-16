Expand / Collapse search

Driver flees after crashing into Orlando yoga studio, police say

By Dani Medina
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating after a driver allegedly crashed into a yoga studio in Orlando and fled the scene on Wednesday night. 

Orlando police said the crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. at Warrior ONE yoga studio on 3012 Corrine Drive. 

A "heavily-damaged vehicle matching the description" of the driver's car was found a short distance away, but no suspect has been identified at this time. 

No injuries were reported. 

This is an active investigation. 

This is a developing story. 