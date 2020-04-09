Drive-up coronavirus testing begins Friday at Daytona International Speedway

Starting Friday, AdventHealth says they will offer drive-up testing for the coronavirus at the Daytona International Speedway.

AdventHealth has 500 testing kits that will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Anyone who meets the criteria for testing is welcome to come out. A doctor's order is not required to be tested.

“Making tests available is one of the most important things we can do to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe,” said Dr. Scott Brady, president and CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care. “We’re asking people to stay home and practice social distancing, so bringing testing closer to where they live is essential.”

Those who are symptomatic and wish to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to their arrival at the testing site.

Patients will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested. There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth says they will cover the cost of those who are uninsured.

The site will remain open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until testing supplies run out. Results can be expected in approximately 2-3 days. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results.

"Our leaders have worked tirelessly toobtain this amount of testing which is critical to the success of defeating COVID-19,” said David Ottati, CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida Division –North Region. “We are thankful to be part of a national health care system andthankful to Volusia County for all of their efforts to partner with us andbring this service to the public.”

AdventHealth says they hope to expand testing locations.

