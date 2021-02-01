Drive-thru vaccination site in The Villages to open back up

The drive-thru vaccination site in The Villages that previously closed due to a lack of supply will reopen this Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday.

The site was contracted by Global Medical Response (GMR). The director for the company, Terrence Ramotar, previously said that "we did become a well-oiled machine and we got rave reviews from the community until we had to face the fact that the supply was going to be interrupted for that site."

Gov. DeSantis explained on Monday that "there was a lot of demand and they went through that very quickly."

7,000 people 65 and older had their appointments canceled as a result.

However, Gov. DeSantis announced on Monday that more vaccines are coming to Florida. The state is scheduled to receive 327,000 initial doses this week -- a 40,000 dose increase.

With that, The Villages vaccination site can reopen. The Governor explained that "I said look, the places that are doing well, that are showing that they can use these doses, as we get more vaccines delivered, we're going to make sure we're going to send more into those communities."

In addition, this site will be a permanent vaccination site as the Governor said that 4,000 doses will be allocated specifically for The Villages this week and will continue to be as long as supply keeps coming into the state.

Ramotar previously told FOX 35 that those who were canceled on "will not lose their place in line. As soon as we get the vaccine, we'll pick back up where we left off."

He said that more than 70,000 registered in their system expressing interest in getting vaccinated at their vaccine site in The Villages. One by one, once they know the vaccine is coming, they will start giving those who registered a code to sign up for a vaccine appointment. Ramotar explained they have a three-month contract with the state to start, and will keep extending it as long as there is a need to vaccinate people.

The Villages vaccination site will reopen on Thursday.

