Drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at convention center receives dozens

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site has opened at the Orange County Convention Center.

Over 40 nurses and 260 members of the National Guard opened the site at 9 a.m. By 3 o’clock in the afternoon, crews closed the site to traffic.

The testing site has strict restrictions. Only medical personnel, first responders, and those over 65 showing signs of respiratory issues are allowed to be tested here. At the first check point, the spokesperson said they turned away 75 people for not meeting that criteria.

In all, 197 people had their temperature taken by nurses. Those over 65 years old without fevers of 99.6 degrees or higher were turned away. By 3 p.m., 187 people received a nasal cavity swab by combat medics with the Florida National Guard.

The final numbers for Monday, March 25 testing at the Orange County Convention Center Temporary State COVID-19 Testing Site: