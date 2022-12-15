WATCH: Video shows group involved in argument shortly before downtown Orlando shooting, police say

After nearly five months, no one has been arrested in a shooting that left nine people hurt following a large fight in downtown Orlando over the summer, but police said their investigation has garnered several new leads.

According to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between rival gangs.

The police department said they recovered the sole gun used in the shooting in Daytona Beach in connection to a separate, unrelated crime.

(Photos via Orlando Police Department)

Investigators said they have narrowed down a suspect pool to a small group of individuals, but they are continuing to seek help from the community to help solve the case.

"We have identified the people we believe were possibly involved in this callous shooting that took place in Orlando with no regard for human life. But we need more people to talk and give us some necessary details about what happened," Smith said in a statement.

On July 31, as bars and restaurants were closing, police officers responded to the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue, after a fight and shooting broke out, sending crowds of people running for safety. Police said there were no city cameras that captured the shooting.

MORE NEWS:

Investigators believe the people involved in the incident were captured on video, which was taken from an ATM near South Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard. OPD said it shows a group of people who reportedly were involved in an argument that day. Police said the shooting took place a short time later.

Officers also released video footage that details the moments just before and right after the shooting took place. In the body camera video, officers are seen responding to a separate nearby fight in the crowds of people.

Seconds later, the video shows the quick response by officers when a gun is fired, and people are seen running, while others are seen injured on the ground.

The police department has also reopened its online portal for the public to upload any pictures or video from that night.

Anyone who may have information about the people seen in the video, or any details that could help solve the case, is asked to call police at 321-235-5300 or contacting Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or by texting **TIPS (8477). Those tips can lead to a reward of $5,000.