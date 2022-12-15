2 teens arrested after deadly shooting outside Jones High School football game, police say

Two teenage boys are accused of shooting outside a Florida high school football game in November, which resulted in one person dead and multiple others hurt, according to police.

A 17-year-old suspect, who attended AMI Kids in Apopka, was arrested Wednesday night at his home on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm at a school event and possession of a firearm at a school event, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a news conference Thursday morning.

The other suspect – a 15-year-old Jones High School student – was taken into custody last week on a charge of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm. Police said they are working to arrest a third gunman.

Back in November, police said gunfire broke out during an altercation between two groups in the parking lot of Jones High School, as the school's football team was wrapping up a playoff victory over Wekiva High. Authorities said four people were shot, including 19-year-old Gamaine Brown, who died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.