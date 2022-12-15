Deputies: Woman found shot after calls of gunfire at 2 Orlando resorts

Deputies said a woman was found shot and a suspect is in custody after gunfire was reported at two Orlando resorts late Wednesday night.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a call was made around 11 p.m. about shots fired at the Westgate Lakes Resort. About ten minutes later, deputies said another shooting call came in from the Marriott Vacation Club Cypress Harbor Villas. The locations are just 5 minutes away from each other.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Harbour Villa Road and found a woman who had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

MORE NEWS: Car found belonging to man accused of brutally raping, mutilating woman in Orlando, deputies say

The sheriff's office said the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested after getting into an accident on I-4 at the Osceola County line. Deputies said there were several other locations where shots were reported fired.

"This is all connected and we are working on sorting it all out and putting something together as soon as we can," the sheriff's office said.

Check back for updates.