Downtown Orlando rings in 2020 with ball drop, block party

Downtown Orlando rang in the new year with its annual Orange Ball drop.

The Orlando Police Department had a big presence downtown Tuesday night, especially on Church Street and Orange Avenue.

AAA offered its free 'Tow to Go' service. Anyone, whether they are a AAA customer or not, was able to get a free ride home, plus their car towed for free.

Organizers expected around 10,000 people to fill Downtown Orlando for the New Year's Eve block party.

The annual "Big Orange" drop happened at midnight, ringing in 2020.