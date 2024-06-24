What's that art installation on the side of I-4 in downtown Orlando?

Have you seen that parking garage art installation just off Interstate 4 near downtown Orlando? Depending on how fast you drive, it could be unclear what you're looking at. But, it's actually a piece of art on AdventHealth's Innovation Tower parking garage made by Orlando artist, JEFRË.

Those white pieces on the outside of the parking garages are pieces of aluminum that represent prayer notes, according to a press release from AdventHealth. The notes include well-wishes for patients and thank yous to healthcare workers. It's a piece that honors the "hope, positivity and gratitude" in the healthcare industry, the hospital added.

AdventHealth said this installation is the "first of its kind in the world."

An art installation from JEFRË can be found on the outside of AdventHealth's Innovation Tower parking garage facing I-4. (Photo: AdventHealth)

"In the midst of adversity, art has the power to uplift spirits and foster healing," AdventHealth Orlando CEO Rob Deininger said in the news release. "This installation is a testament to our commitment to whole-person care and the profound impact of art in healing environments."

AdventHealth said the card is projected at night in the hospital's campus colors, and also different colors for certain holidays and observances.

Before the installation went up, JEFRË said in a statement that he was excited to work with AdventHealth and have the opportunity to create something that will be seen by millions of drivers on I-4. He's also currently working with Osceola County to design and develop a tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

"This artwork is simply a gift of words of gratitude to the health care community and words of hope and strength to the patients and families," the artist added. "It represents more than just aesthetic beauty; it embodies the spirit of compassion and resilience that defines our health care community."

Keep an eye out for the completed installation in July the next time you hop on I-4.