Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Volusia County, Lake County
6
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 11:21 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:40 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Seminole County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County

Downtown Orlando construction concerns ahead of Hurricane Helene

By
Updated  September 25, 2024 8:22pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction outside Solita Tacos & Margaritas on Orange Avenue has been ongoing for about 18 months, according to the restaurant’s general manager.

Timothy Morales said they are used to the scaffolding surrounding the business, but Morales told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie he hoped crews would have secured the site ahead of Hurricane Helene. 

"If something falls down and hits a window, it will be a big issue – or hits someone," Morales said. "The restaurant is going to be open for the public, so if something hits a guest, it might be, it might not be our responsibility."

MORE HELENE COVERAGE:

Morales said he did notice part of the work area had been cleared before Helene’s arrival, but said he wished the contractor had been more communicative regarding storm preparations.

The scaffolding stretches upward several stories. Morales said as long as there is no damage to the building, Solita will remain open to the public for normal business hours.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: