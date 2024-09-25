Downtown Orlando construction concerns ahead of Hurricane Helene
ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction outside Solita Tacos & Margaritas on Orange Avenue has been ongoing for about 18 months, according to the restaurant’s general manager.
Timothy Morales said they are used to the scaffolding surrounding the business, but Morales told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie he hoped crews would have secured the site ahead of Hurricane Helene.
"If something falls down and hits a window, it will be a big issue – or hits someone," Morales said. "The restaurant is going to be open for the public, so if something hits a guest, it might be, it might not be our responsibility."
Morales said he did notice part of the work area had been cleared before Helene’s arrival, but said he wished the contractor had been more communicative regarding storm preparations.
The scaffolding stretches upward several stories. Morales said as long as there is no damage to the building, Solita will remain open to the public for normal business hours.
