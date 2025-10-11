Double red-flags issued along Volusia coast due to hazardous conditions

The Brief The double red-flag issue means entering the water is prohibited. Officials also said beach driving access will likely remain limited.



(Volusia County Beach Safety photo)

Officials with Volusia County Beach Safety have issued double-red flags along the coastline due to hazardous conditions and rip currents, according to a release.

The double red-flag issue means no one can enter the water in the area due to further notice.

This comes after severe tidal activity caused heavy damage to the Jetty Connector in Ponce Inlet. The connector had been closed since Hurricane Imelda. Debris from the damage remain in the area and will not be removed until conditions improve.

(Volusia County Beach Safety photo)

County officials want to remind the public that although large amounts of seaweed has washed ashore, it shouldn't be disturbed.

Officials said beach driving access will likely remain limited over the next several days until conditions improve.