Donnie Wahlberg leaves server $2,020 tip on $35 bill

Actor Donnie Wahlberg is one generous guy: he surprised his server this week with a $2,020 tip!

The Marshland Restaurant in Sandwich, Massachusetts posted a photo of the receipt to Facebook after Wahlberg had lunch there. His bill had come out to about $35 before the tip.

Below the signature line, Wahlberg wrote #2020tipchallenge.

“A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!” the restaurant wrote. “When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’”

Wahlberg tipped an IHOP server the same amount earlier this year.