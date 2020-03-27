Doctors warn grandparents to stay away from grandchildren

Children aren't immune to COVID-19, as several Central Florida children are now infected.

In Orange County, there is a 9-year-old child. Alachuha County has a 2-year-old child. Brevard County has a 1-year-old child, and Broward County has a baby that is infected.

As more children are infected with the coronavirus, doctors are warning grandparents to stay away from their grandkids

"We’re trying to stay at a distance except for right now he’s not," says 65-year-old Betty Hogue, who couldn’t resist taking her grandsons out. "I haven’t seen them in couple of weeks due to this and because I had days off I said, lets go down to the beach I was wanting to see them."

Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos recommends parents keep their kids away from their grand parents.

"That is something to worry about. That’s why it’s so important to not be exposed to more people and try to keep your kids home as much as possible," she says.

She says a child could contract COVID-19 and easily pass it on to their grand parents.

"Shouldn’t be around children that could be carriers who could be sick and might not know it and pass it on to the elderly."

Dr. Haridopolos also chairs the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation. She says parents need to make sure their kids get treated if they are sick.She tells us there’s health insurance for any child available through the state.

"We’ve waived all co-pays for all services. We made sure there’s no charge for any covid testing.

Florida healthy kids corporation is a great option for anyone that recently lost their position and no longer have employment benefits."

Hogue says her family has been trying to keep their distance, but she really wanted to see her grand sons.

When asked if it was worth the distance, she replied "Yes. Do I want myself or any of my family members to catch it? Absolutely not."

She wants to live life as well.

"They all mean the world to me. So hopefully God willing, none of us get it."

Visit FloridaKidCare.org for information on applying for health insurance for your child.