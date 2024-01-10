'Do not fall for it': Florida officials warn nation about scammers who are now posing as this

Watch FOX 35 Live

Florida officials are warning the public about scammers who contact residents claiming to be high-profile government officials as they convince their victims to cash them out in gift cards.

The scam involves callers posing as U.S. Marshals or other government officials claiming that the victim is about to be arrested for not showing up for jury duty. The victim is then told they can avoid being arrested if they pay a fine.

The caller then walks the victim through the process of purchasing a prepaid debit card or gift card to pay the "fine."

According to the Middle District of Florida, an increased number of phone calls from victims about the scams have come in prompting officials to warn the public.

The scammers provide convincing information about the victim – sometimes naming the address and date of birth of the victim – oftentimes appearing legit.

They may also name federal judges or court employees and even actual court addresses.

Phone numbers are even "spoofed" during these calls where the caller ID number appears to originate from a court number or from another government agency.

"We’ve seen a resurgence of jury scams in recent months where a caller demands that someone pay a fee or face arrest for missing jury duty. Let me be clear: these calls are fraudulent," said Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan. "If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a judge or other court official, do not give them your credit card or other financial information. The court appreciates those citizens who are called for jury service and always endeavors to treat them with respect."

I've been scammed, what do I do now?

If you believe you've been a victim of a scam you should report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission and your local FBI Field Office.

Prevent yourself from being scammed

If you think you're being contacted by a scammer keep in mind that a court will never ask for a credit or debit card number, wire transfers, bank routing numbers, or demand payment over the phone for any purpose.

A juror who disregards a summons will be contacted by the District Court Clerk's Office by mail.

A fine will not be imposed until an individual has appeared in court and been given an opportunity to explain why they failed to appear.