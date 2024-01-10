Publix deli sauce sold in Florida, 6 other states, recalled due to undeclared allergen, FDA says

A voluntary recall has been issued for Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce sold exclusively at Publix supermarkets in Florida and several other states.

Ventura Foods initiated the recall because the Traditional Sweet and Spicy BBQ may contain anchovies – which is not declared on the label.

Those who have an allergy or sensitivity to anchovy are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the sauce.

The recall only impacts Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce with a use-by date of April 08, 2024.

These sauces were sold at Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

So far, there have been no reported cases of illnesses.

If consumers have a product affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return the product to their local store for a full refund.