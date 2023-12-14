Do bears hibernate in Florida during the winter?

As the northern part of the country braces themselves for the winter season, bears are entering hibernation.

But what happens to Black Bears in a state like Florida?

The Sunshine State doesn't really have winter, so do our bears hibernate too?

It turns out, as the weather gets cooler in Florida, the bears do slow down – but not enough to call it a "hibernation."

How do Florida Black Bears spend the winter?

Florida Bears go through something called torpor which is a survival tactic used by animals to survive the winter months.

Typically, the bear's body temperature will decrease, along with its breathing rate, heart rate, and metabolic rate.

Unlike hibernation, torpor appears to be an involuntary state that a bear enters into for just a few hours during the daytime.

Compared to their northern counterparts, Black bears down south have a longer period of eating and once December rolls around the bears will slow down and may spend a couple of weeks in a den sleeping.

The bears don't use the bathroom, they don't drink water, and they don't eat, the Brevard Zoo tells FOX 35.

What's the difference between hibernation and torpor?

Hibernation is voluntary and is also known as "deep torpor" and lasts longer than 24 hours, according to Greenwood Wildlife.

Bears, along with other animals, endure hibernation because they need to maintain their body temperature. Hibernation does just that by keeping them in a state of regulated hypothermia that helps bears conserve energy, especially when food is scarce.

During hibernation, every one to three weeks, a bear will wake up to eat, drink, and replenish its body – the wake-up boosts the bears' immune system because hibernating gives them a higher risk of getting parasites.

When it comes to torpor, it only lasts for a few hours and both food availability and outside temperature influence it. Torpor is similar to a bear passing out, involuntarily.