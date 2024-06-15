Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico's Bay of Campeche could become tropical depression

Heavy rain is hitting the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, parts of South Florida, and waters in the central Bahamas due to a trough trailing southwest from Invest 90-L, which is offshore of the U.S. southeastern coast.

This trough extends through Central Florida to the Yucatán Peninsula, carrying tropical moisture. As a result, scattered, heavy showers and strong thunderstorms are possible across the Florida Peninsula.

South Florida may see improved conditions on Saturday, but showers and thunderstorms could continue over the Atlantic waters off South Florida through the weekend.

"An area in the Bay of Campeche in the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico has a 50% chance of development over the next seven days, and that's where we could likely expect a tropical depression to form, either late Sunday night or the early parts of the coming week," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson.

This system is expected to move slowly westward or west-northwestward in the coming days.

While it feels like a slow start to the hurricane season, we are only about two weeks in, and should this disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico develop into a named system, it would be called Alberto.

After a dry start on Saturday morning in Central Florida, shower and storm chances will increase this afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain, but those who do can expect slow-moving downpours packed with lightning.

While severe chances remain low, a few storms could have wind gusts up to 30-40 mph. These showers and storms will slowly push further to the northeast before eventually winding down by 9 to 10 p.m. tonight.

