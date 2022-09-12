Disney Treasure is cruise line's newest ship: here's when it will set sail

Disney is adding a new addition to its cruise line fleet, the company announced over the weekend at its D23 Expo. The new ship is called the Disney Treasure and Imagineers have developed a new design concept for it to celebrate Walt Disney's lifelong love of exploration.

It will also feature styling from a Disney classic – the movie "Aladdin."

Disney Treasure will be the cruise line's sixth ship, closely following the first sailing of the Disney Wish back in July.

Officials said the new ship is expected to set sail in 2024.

During the D23 Expo, the company also announced that progress continues its own. 90% solar-powered private island in the Bahamas called "Lighthouse Point" which will become a destination for Disney cruise liners once it opens.

MORE HEADLINES:

Disney Cruise Line will also reportedly bring its magical vacations to Disney fanatics in Australia and New Zealand for a limited time beginning in late October 2023. Those cruises will "immerse guests in Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars stories," according to the D23 website.

For cruisers who want to experience destinations like Fiji and Samoa, the company announced its Disney Wonder will be the first South Pacific voyages for Disney Cruise Line.