Disney World's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster closing for refurbishment at Hollywood Studios
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World's Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith ride will temporarily close in February to undergo refurbishment, according to Walt Disney World's website, with plans to reopen sometime over the summer.
The thrill ride at Hollywood Studios will close on Feb. 20, 2023, and will "resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023," Disney's website reads.
Specific details on what exactly Disney will be refurbishing with the ride has not been announced or revealed.
It's one of a number of ride announcements or changes that have been shared recently:
- Splash Mountain will close on Jan. 23, 2023 to be transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, themed after Disney's Princess and the Frog. The attraction is not expected to open until 2024.
- After Blizzard Beach reopened in November, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park closed for refurbishment.
- At EPCOT, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, a self-guided tour, is expected to open late 2023 behind the Spaceship Earth attraction.
- TRON Lightcycle, a new thrill ride, is scheduled to open spring 2023 in Tomorrowland at Disney's Magic Kingdom Park
- The Walt Disney World Railroad reopened at Magic Kingdom with a new voiceover, years after closing for upgrades