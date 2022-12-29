Disney World's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster closing for refurbishment at Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World's Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith ride will temporarily close in February to undergo refurbishment, according to Walt Disney World's website, with plans to reopen sometime over the summer.

The thrill ride at Hollywood Studios will close on Feb. 20, 2023, and will "resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023," Disney's website reads.

Specific details on what exactly Disney will be refurbishing with the ride has not been announced or revealed.

It's one of a number of ride announcements or changes that have been shared recently: