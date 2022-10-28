Walt Disney World's Typhoon Lagoon water park closing for refurbishment

article

As Walt Disney World prepares to reopen its Blizzard Beach water park in November, its other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, will temporarily close to undergo refurbishment.

Blizzard Beach is scheduled to open on Nov. 13, 2022. That same day, Typhoon Lagoon, will be closed, according to Disney's website. Typhoon Lagoon's last day will be Nov. 12, 2022.

It's not known how long Typhoon Lagoon will be closed for nor what type of refurbishments Disney plans to make.

Typhoon Lagoon is home to the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, Keelhaul Falls, Mayday Falls, Gangplank Falls, Humunga Kowabunga, a five-story body slide, and other rides and attractions.

At Blizzard Beach, Disney added some character statues from its hit movie, "Frozen," to Tike's peak.

Currently, reservations are not required to visit one of Disney's water parks, however, they are still required to visit any of its theme parks. One-day water park tickets start at $69.