Deputies: Fight over spot for Disney's Magic Kingdom fireworks leads to woman suffering 'bleeding on brain'

article

A woman suffered a head injury after deputies say she hit her head on the ground during a fight with a couple over where to stand during the fireworks show at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

According to an incident report from the Orange County, on May 9, deputies responded to Magic Kingdom after a man says his wife was injured during a confrontation with other guests. The man reportedly told deputies that he and his wife were waiting for the fireworks show to start when two females and another man forced their way in front of them. When his wife refused to move, one of the women reportedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground.

He also said that Salazar punched him in the face and the group ran off.

Deputies spoke with the accused, who had a different story.

MORE NEWS: Danielle Redlick verdict: Jurors find Florida woman not guilty of killing husband

The sheriff's office report stated that the man's wife asked their daughter to move into the empty space next to the other couple to watch the fireworks. He said that the other woman told them they would not be there and that "it was her space," the reported stated. He said they ignored her and tried to move into the space anyway. That's when he says the woman elbowed into them and hit his daughter. His wife then reportedly grabbed the woman by the hair "out of instinct to pull her away from her children."

He told deputies that when he tried to break up the fight, the woman fell down and the woman's husband shoved his wife to the ground. That's when he said he fought with the man to defend his wife. The couple says they left because they were "worried about the crowd becoming angry," the report stated.

Both parties stated they wanted to prosecute.

MORE NEWS: Florida men arrested after dispute with teen boys in Sanford neighborhood

According to a Disney cast member who was working in the area, she reportedly saw a woman fall to the ground and heard guests screaming, but did not witness the fight. However, several guests reportedly told her that a man grabbed a woman by the hair and threw her to the ground, according to the report.

The woman on the ground was taken to the hospital. The incident report stated that she suffered a head injury with bleeding on her brain from the fall and hitting her head on the ground.

Battery charges were filed for the injured woman's husband and the couple with the State Attorney's Office.