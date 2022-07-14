Splash Mountain ride vehicle fills with water with Disney guests on board, video shows

A video posted on social media appears to show a Splash Mountain ride vehicle at Disney's Magic Kingdom beginning to sink with several guests on board.

Ted Klein posted the video to the Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Page on Facebook on Tuesday. His wife, Jennifer Jean, says her whole family was on the boat behind it and saw what was happening.

"So, this just happened on Splash Mountain," Klein captioned the clip. "They went down the big drop with their boat halfway sunk and they were trying to get someone's attention before they started going up. This is at the very end of the ride. They were lucky that they only got wet."

In the video, several guests riding in one of the Splash Mountain log boats – including children – are seen jumping from the ride vehicle onto the attraction platforms. This reportedly happened close to the end of the attraction, where Br’er Fox’s tail is being pulled on by Br’er Gator.

According to WDW News Today, this is the third time in nearly two years that a ride vehicle at Splash Mountain has sunk.

In 2020, @Skyelaringsroll on Twitter posted video of her ride vehicle sinking.

"We got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there and the Disney World employee decided to tell us that we should’ve stayed in the boat, but it went under as soon as we all stepped out," she wrote.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Walt Disney World for comment.

Splash Mountain will soon undergo a major transformation as it will be re-themed to Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is expected to open sometime in 2024.