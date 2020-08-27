Disney will allow guests to wear Halloween costumes when visiting Magic Kingdom this fall

Walt Disney World is giving everyone a sneak peek at what fall will look like at Magic Kingdom.

They said that between September 15th and October 31st, the park will be decorated for the spooky season, lined with glowing pumpkin wreaths and more. And for the first time, guests of all ages can come to Magic Kingdom wearing their Halloween costumes.

Some of the changes guests will notice include:

Main Street, U.S.A., will be lined with glowing pumpkin wreaths

A Halloween-themed cavalcade will travel down Main Street, U.S.A. It will feature iconic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto and pals.

Halloween merchandise will be on sale in select shops around the park.

Special food and drink options will be on sale, including the famous pumpkin-spiced waffle sundae.

Themed-photo opportunities from Disney PhotoPass will be located throughout the park.

The other parks will also welcome the fall season with specialty treats, like Halloween cupcakes at EPCOT and Animal Kingdom, as well as frozen apple cider at Hollywood Studios.

Unfortunately, the typical fall event planned for Magic Kingdom -- 'Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' -- was canceled earlier this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

