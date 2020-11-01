Disney unveils new holiday treats in 'Foodie Guide'

article

From Halloween to Christmas, Walt Disney World is ready to celebrate the holidays with some new treats.

Tis the season for cupcakes, churros, milkshakes, whoopie pies and... a sugar cookie taco?!

Yeah, you heard that right.

Walt Disney World's theme parks will each have different offerings this holiday season.

The Disney Parks Blog breaks down all of the goodies in its latest "Foodie Guide."

Magic Kingdom

Twice Upon a Cupcake – A confetti Christmas tree tops a vanilla cupcake with a red velvet hidden Mickey (Available at Main Street Bakery Nov. 6 – Dec. 30)

Let it Snow Taco – Sugar cookie “taco shell” filled with salted caramel and spiced chocolate mousse (Available at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe Nov. 6 – Dec. 30)

An Orange Bird Christmas – Orange–scented white chocolate mousse filled with orange curd (Available at Sunshine Tree Terrace Nov. 6 – Dec. 30)

Chip and Dale Christmas Churros – Gingerbread churros topped with apple pie filling and chocolate chips (Available at Westward Ho Nov. 6 – Dec. 30)

Pistachio Chai Tea Float – Pistachio soft–serve, spiced chai tea, and a red velvet cake pop ornament (Available at Aloha Isle Nov. 6 – Dec. 30)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate – Frozen salted caramel hot chocolate topped with marshmallows, green sugar, and a chocolate drizzle served with a souvenir Mickey Glow (Available at PizzeRizzo, Backlot Express, ABC Commissary, and Rosie’s All–American Café Nov. 6 – Jan. 4)

Mickey’s Holiday Cookie – Vanilla butter cookie enrobed with white chocolate and sugar snowflakes (Available at ABC Commissary and Rosie’s All–American Café Nov. 6 – Jan. 4)

Holiday Whoopie Pie – Red velvet whoopie pie filled with a classic cream cheese filling (Available at The Trolley Car Café and Backlot Express Nov. 6 – Jan. 4)

Olaf’s Snow Flurry – Yellow cupcake with vanilla buttercream, snow flurry sugar, and Olaf Glow (Available at Rosie’s All–American Café Nov. 6 – Jan. 4)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

White–Chocolate Peppermint Cream Cheese Mousse – White chocolate peppermint cream cheese mousse with peppermint sauce and chocolate cookie crumbles (Available at Satu’li Canteen Dec. 20 – Jan. 2)

Menagerie Cupcake – Gingerbread cupcake with cream cheese frosting topped with a white chocolate bear (Available at Creature Comforts, Flame Tree Barbecue, and Restaurantosaurus Dec. 1–30)

Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwich – Vanilla Ice Cream sandwiched between two pumpkin cookies decorated with fall sprinkles (Available at Dino–Bite Snacks Nov. 1–30)

Santa Mickey Mousse – White chocolate peppermint mousse dome on a brownie base, snowflake sprinkles, and chocolate Mickey ears (Available at Creature Comforts Dec. 1– Jan. 2)

EPCOT

Spiked Frozen Apple Pie – Ole Smoky Apple Pie Moonshine with Minute Maid® Apple Juice and Cinnamon (Available at Block & Hans now – Dec. 31)

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Sneak Peek! Maple Bûche de Noël – Maple mousse and cranberry rolled in gingerbread chiffon cake

