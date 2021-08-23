Disney union employees will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine

article

Disney union employees will be required to get vaccinated, according to a new agreement.

A letter between Walt Disney Parks & Resorts U.S. and the Service Trades Council Union outlays the guidelines mandating vaccinations.

It said, in part: "Based on the recommendations of scientists, local, state and federal health officials and the Company’s own medical professionals that COVID-19 vaccines provide the best protection against severe COVID-19 infection, the Company will require all active Employees whose duties include working on-site to be fully vaccinated by October 22, 2021."

Read the full memo:

The letter said employees will be notified of the new requirement and must provide verification of their COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 22.

It also said requests to not be vaccinated, whether for medical or religious reasons, will require documentation and a meeting will all parties involved.

The letter said, in part: "The Company will engage in a flexible interactive process with the employee to understand their circumstances, and determine whether there are reasonable accommodations in their current role on a case-by-case basis. Reasonable accommodations could include face coverings, other additional safety protocols, or alternative open roles, but these determinations will be made based on the employee’s specific circumstances."

In July, Disney informed its employees and Cast Members that the company will require all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of the company's sites to be fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

RELATED: Disney issues vaccine mandate for some employees in the U.S.