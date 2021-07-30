Disney issues vaccine mandate for some employees in the U.S.

article

Disney has informed its employees and Cast Members that the company will require all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of the company's sites to be fully vaccinated, the company announced Friday.

"At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority. Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection," the company said in a statement.

According to Disney officials, employees who have not yet been fully vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days to get inoculated.

Disney officials also said they have begun conversations on this topic with unions and will require all new hires to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment.

Beginning Friday, Walt Disney World and Disneyland once again required that guests and staff wear masks in all indoor settings. The new rule requires that all guests ages 2 and up – regardless of vaccination status – mask up while indoors and in enclosed transportation vehicles like shuttles and buses.

