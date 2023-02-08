The Walt Disney Company to cut 7,000 jobs, CEO Bob Iger announces

article

The Walt Disney Company is set to cut 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to make up for $5 billion in savings, CEO Bob Iger announced Wednesday during a quarterly earnings call with investors.

Iger said those reductions would impact Disney's marketing, labor, and technology teams.

"After a solid first quarter, we are embarking on a significant transformation, one that will maximize the potential of our world-class creative teams and our unparalleled brands and franchises," Iger said in a statement. "We believe the work we are doing to reshape our company around creativity, while reducing expenses, will lead to sustained growth and profitability for our streaming business, better position us to weather future disruption and global economic challenges, and deliver value for our shareholders."

