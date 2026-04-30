Disney rolls out 'fashion emergency' kiosks for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

With "The Devil Wears Prada 2" hitting theaters this week, Disney has rolled out free vending machines to help audiences glam up their movie night.

Limited-time "fashion emergency" kiosks have popped up at select theaters across the U.S., including at the AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24 at Disney World.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

A "fashion emergency" kiosk in the lobby of the AMC Disney Springs 24 at Disney World.

The kiosks dispense complimentary beauty and styling products, including makeup and hairspray.

The Disney Springs kiosk is located in the lobby near the West Side entrance of the AMC.

The kiosks are only available in four other cities, including AMC Century City in Los Angeles; Regal Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, California; Regal Hacienda Crossings in Dublin, California; and Regal Union Square in New York City.

The kiosks will be available through May 3.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Devil Wears Prada' photo ops

A photo op for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at Disney Springs.

Disney Springs also has photo opportunities for "The Devil Wears Prada 2."

Outside of the AMC theaters are "Devil Wears Prada" backdrop that looks like a red carpet event.

Another photo-op is available near the Vera Bradley store. It features the giant red Devil Wears Prada shoe with a pitchfork heel.



"The Devil Wears Prada 2" stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The movie arrives in theaters May 1.