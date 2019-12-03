Disney previews changes coming to Epcot, Hollywood Studios

Get ready for a whole lot of new on the way to Walt Disney World.

On Thursday, 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' will open to the public.

The ride is expected to be an all-new immersive experience in the wildly popular Galaxy’s land that also opened at Hollywood Studios this year.

RELATED: FOX 35 News gets an inside look into ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Before riders line up for that though, Disney is revealing several other new experiences currently taking shape in the parks.

Just announced Tuesday night, the highly-anticipated Star Wars-inspired hotel, the 'Galactic Starcruiser', will officially open in 2021.

Advertisement

(Courtesy: Walt Disney World) (Walt Disney World)

RELATED: Walt Disney World announces when the 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser' hotel will open

Also announced Tuesday, the first-ever moving ride based on Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

'Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway' will open March 4.

RELATED: 'Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway' set to open on March 4

Most of the new previews are coming out of Epcot though.

At the D23 event this year, a reimagining of the popular park was announced, which will split Epcot into four ‘neighborhoods’ of new and classic experiences.

On Tuesday, Imagineers showed off a few of the new attractions under construction.

(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

The first, 'Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure' will shrink riders down to the size of a rat to enter the world of the popular movie.

RELATED: First Look: Ride vehicle of 'Remy's Ratatouille Adventure' revealed at Epcot

Members of the press also got a look at the 'Beauty and the Beast' sing-along.

It's a re-telling of the classic movie with a fun new twist that features songs, characters and voice actors from the original movie with the help of original animators and the movie’s original producer.

Disney has also teased a new 'Guardians of the Galaxy' attraction and Mary Poppins area in Epcot.