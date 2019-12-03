First Look: Ride vehicle of 'Remy's Ratatouilli Adventure' revealed at Epcot
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The loveable rat that can cook is coming to Epcot.
Disney Imagineers are now giving everyone a look at the ride vehicle that will take guests into Gusteau's kitchen, shrinking them down to the size of a rat.
Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is scheduled to open in summer 2020.
The ride will be a part of the France pavilion in Epcot's World Showcase and will utilize a trackless ride system.
