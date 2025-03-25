Lawsuit filed against Disney regarding ex-employee who allegedly filmed up girl's dress

The Brief A lawsuit has been filed against Walt Disney World Resort over a 2023 investigation into a former employee accused of secretly filming female guests. The plaintiff claims the man, who was employed at Hollywood Studios at the time, took a photo or video up her 14-year-old granddaughter's dress while she was in a store. The woman alleges Disney should have known the man was unfit for his job and posed a risk to guests, employees, and minors, referencing a prior incident where he allegedly recorded a female co-worker, which had been reported to a Disney supervisor.



A lawsuit has been filed against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc. in connection with a 2023 investigation into a former Florida employee accused of filming up the skirts of female guests.

On March 30, 2023, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios after a woman alerted Disney security, that a man dressed in a Star Wars uniform had used his cellphone to take a photo up her granddaughter's dress when they stopped to look at toys in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge merchandise store, according to investigative documents.

Her granddaughter was 14 at the time. The man was not immediately identified, according to the report.

The next day, Orange County deputies responded to the same theme park after an employee reported witnessing a man, later identified as Jorge Diaz Vega, then 26, recording an "upskirt" video of a 19-year-old female guest, according to an arrest report.

Diaz Vega, employed at the Star Wars retail store at the time, admitted to recording videos of female Disney World guests for approximately six years, authorities said.

He further told investigators that recording these videos had become a "guilty pleasure" for him and estimated that he had 600 such videos saved on his phone, which he showed to investigators, according to officials.

Diaz Vega was arrested for video voyeurism, records show.

Lawsuit claims Disney should have done more

An 18-page lawsuit was filed last week in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc., by the plaintiff – the victim's grandparent.

The suit alleges that prior to the incident with the 14-year-old girl in March 2023, Diaz Vega was allegedly caught recording a female co-worker, which was reported to a Disney supervisor.

‘Failed to take appropriate action’

The lawsuit also claims that Disney knew or should have known that Diaz Vega was unfit for his position and the potential danger he posed to the theme park's guests, employees, and minors.

"DISNEY, through its employees, agents, servants, and/or apparent agents knew or should have known of JORGE DIAZVEGA's propensity to commit acts of video voyeurism and to otherwise film other employees and guests without their consent and DISNEY ratified the prior misconduct of its employee when it failed to take appropriate action to prevent the incident from occurring." — Excerpt from page 4 of the lawsuit

The suit also alleges that the theme park failed to investigate Diaz Vega's employment record and did not "adequately supervise" him despite a prior report of recording or photographing a co-worker without consent.

To be clear, Diaz Vega is no longer an employee of Disney.

FOX 35 News has reached out to both Disney and the attorneys who filed the new lawsuit for comment. We're waiting to hear back.

The plaintiff is requesting a judgment of more than $50,000 and is demanding a jury trial.

