Abandoned construction projects in Central Florida raise number of concerns: FOX 35 Investigates

The Brief Several abandoned construction projects by developer D32 Invest have frustrated residents in Palm Bay and Deltona. Deltona officials are foreclosing on one site after it accrued $250,000 in code violations. The developer claims to be working with the city and a bank to restart construction but has not provided a timeline.



Several abandoned construction projects by developer D32 Invest have frustrated residents in Palm Bay and Deltona.

‘Either sell it, get it finished, or get the heck out’

What we know:

Several construction projects across Central Florida, led by developer D32 Invest, have been left unfinished, frustrating local residents. Sites in Palm Bay and Deltona have become eyesores, with neighbors calling for action.

The City of Deltona has decided to foreclose on one of these properties after it racked up over $250,000 in code violations. Legal experts say cities can enforce stricter development contracts, but they rarely do so to avoid discouraging business investments.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why D32 Invest stopped work on these projects and whether financial or logistical issues are to blame. Despite multiple attempts, FOX 35 has not received a direct interview with the developer. While D32 Invest has stated it is working with the city and its bank to restart construction, there is no confirmed timeline for when the projects will resume.

The backstory:

FOX 35 first reported on abandoned construction sites in Palm Bay earlier this year, but further investigation revealed that the issue extends beyond one city. Complaints from residents led reporters to uncover similar abandoned developments in Volusia County. D32 Invest had initially advertised these projects but has since left them in a deteriorating state, leading to growing frustration among homeowners living near the stalled sites.

What they're saying:

Local residents have voiced their frustration over the unfinished projects.

"Please help us and get it cleaned up because we live here, and it’s horrible here," said Colleen Arnold, a Palm Bay resident.

"It just looks like a bunch of abandoned houses," said Michael Batcher, another Palm Bay resident.

"Something’s got to be done, either sell it, get it finished, or get the heck out," said Bill Tavernier, a resident in Deltona. "You could at least clean the place up. What’s the big deal?"

Real estate attorney Scott Widerman explained the legal options available to cities.

"There’s absolutely the ability for the cities to hold people’s feet to the fire."

Deltona’s attorney, Gemma Torcivia, stated that the city is prepared to take strong action.

"We feel ready to foreclose."

D32 Invest eventually responded to FOX 35’s inquiries with an email:

"We are working with both the existing bank and the city of Deltona to remobilize and finish the project. Both are being great partners, ensuring the success of the project. We can't wait to resume and finish them."

Big picture view:

Abandoned construction projects not only create an eyesore but also pose safety and economic concerns for communities. While cities have legal avenues to hold developers accountable, they are often reluctant to act out of fear of discouraging future investment. Deltona’s decision to foreclose could set a precedent for stricter enforcement, but whether other cities follow suit remains to be seen.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: