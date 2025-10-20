Disney to launch 'Soarin’ Across America' in 2026 for nation's 250th birthday

The Brief Disney will debut a new Soarin’ experience focused on iconic American landscapes in honor of the country’s 250th birthday. The ride will feature more than 12 U.S. locations, with immersive sights, sounds, and scents. So far, Disney hasn’t announced a launch date or full list of scenes.



Disney is launching a new version of its popular Soarin’ attraction, titled "Soarin’ Across America."

The update comes as Disney prepares to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday in 2026.

What we know:

The update will debut next year exclusively at Disney’s U.S. parks—EPCOT in Florida and Disney California Adventure in California—while Soarin’ locations in Tokyo and Shanghai will continue showing the current global version.

The revamped ride will take guests on a virtual aerial tour of more than 12 locations across the U.S., featuring high-definition visuals, air effects, and custom scents that enhance the immersive experience.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Disney has released two behind-the-scenes images showing a mangrove swamp and a pine forest, and the official poster features the Statue of Liberty.

The ride system remains the same: seats lift riders into the air and place them in front of a massive screen where they fly virtually over scenic and iconic landmarks.

What we don't know:

Disney has not yet announced a specific start date for the new Soarin’ experience or how long it will run. The full list of American locations featured in the new film also remains under wraps, though hints point to both natural and urban landscapes.

Additionally, details like what scents will be used during the ride—and how many scenes it will contain—are still to be revealed.

The backstory:

Originally launched in California in 2001 and later expanded globally, Soarin’ has become a signature Disney attraction, known for its breathtaking visuals and sensory immersion.

The current version, Soarin’ Around the World, showcases iconic international landmarks. But in 2026, the U.S. marks 250 years since its founding in 1776, and Disney is planning patriotic tributes across its media and theme park properties.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

This domestic shift in Soarin’ is part of a larger, year-long celebration that will include contributions from National Geographic, ABC, and other Disney brands.

What they're saying:

"Soarin’ Across America" reflects Disney's strategy to tap into the 2026 Semiquincentennial celebrations. By focusing on U.S. landmarks and geography, Disney is offering both tourists and locals a fresh way to appreciate the country’s beauty.

"They’re doing a whole celebration of America next year, culminating on July 4th across all their properties—National Geographic and ABC and everything," said Matt Roseboom of Attractions Magazine. "And so this Soarin’ change is one of those celebrations of America they’re doing next year."

"This is going to be taking us to more than 12 different locations, as we’re going to be learning about the United States and flying over some of the iconic areas," said Tharin White of EYNTK.info.

"It looks like it’s going to be focused solely on the United States of America," White added. "And I’m very interested to see what some of those scents are going to be."

"I think we’ll see different scenes across the mountains. And it also mentioned urban landscapes. So we’ll fly into some cities as well," said Roseboom.