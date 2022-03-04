Disney cruises to make masks optional for everyone

article

Disney Cruise Line is making masks optional for everyone starting March 11.

This applies to most indoor locations on the ship.

"For sailings originating from a U.S. port of departure beginning March 11, 2022, face coverings will be optional in most indoor locations throughout our ships," the cruise line said in an update on its website.

Masks are still required in the theaters. That includes anyone 2 and up – even those who are fully vaccinated.

"Currently, Disney Cruise Line continues to require all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility requirements) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing," the website reads.

The cruise line says the requirement is for all Guests ages 5 and older. Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date.

