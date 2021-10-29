Baby zebra born at Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge

The zebra herd at Walt Disney World just got bigger!

The animal care team at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Lake Buena Vista, Florida welcomed a new female Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal to the family. The adorable baby was born on October 13 to mom Zoey.

Photos and videos shared by Disney show the new baby prancing around on the grass on the hotel grounds in full views of resort guests.

The baby has not yet been named.

Another Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal was born in May at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park. Officials named the baby boy Dash.

According to Disney Parks Blog, Walt Disney World is home to three distinct types of zebra: Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Grevy’s zebra and plains zebra.

"Though zebra may all be defined by their stripes, there are distinct stripe patterns that define each type. Hartmann’s mountain and Grevy’s zebras have stripes that stop right at the edge of their bellies, while stripes on common zebras wrap around the whole body. You can tell a Grevy’s zebra from a Hartmann’s mountain zebra by looking at their ears. They are larger on the Grevy’s zebra."

