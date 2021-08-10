'Disney After Hours Boo Bash' kicks off on Tuesday: What to know

article

Spooky season at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom begins Tuesday night with an all-new Halloween event.

'Disney After Hours Boo Bash' operates on select nights between August 10th and October 31st. Attendees get to enjoy Magic Kingdom to themselves from 9 p.m. to midnight. However, they can enter the park as early as 7 p.m.

Those who visit the park will notice that Main Street U.S.A. is decorated with colorful foliage, Halloween decor, and frightful tunes to mark the season.

Photo from Walt Disney World

Ticket holders of the event can wear costumes but must follow these rules:

For guests ages 13 and under: Costumes and some costume masks may be worn. However, masks must provide unobstructed peripheral vision at all times with openings that allow the eyes to be fully seen.

For guests ages 14 and older: Costume masks of any kind may not be worn. Costumes must be family-friendly and not obstructive, offensive, violent, or objectionable. They cannot contain any props or accessories that resemble or could be mistaken for a weapon. They also may not contain sharp objects, pointed objects, or materials that could strike someone by accident. Costumes cannot reach or drag on the ground. If you have a cape, it must stop above the waist. Layered costumes or props that surround the entire body are strongly discouraged and could require additional security screening. Those dressed as characters may not pose for pictures or sign autographs for others.

Remember: Disney has the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other guests. Visit the Walt Disney World website for more detailed rules on the theme park dress code.

Boo Bash guests can trick or treat throughout Magic Kingdom. Select complimentary snacks and beverages will also be available.

MORE NEWS: Medals revealed for 1st race weekend of runDisney's upcoming season

In addition, other specialty food and drinks will be available for purchase. These include:

Prince John Suck at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies: Green apple lemonade slush topped with whipped cream and a ring pop

Mocha Chocolate Chip at Golden Oak Outpost: Frozen mocha topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, and a sugar acorn

Maleficent Churro at Main Street Outdoor Vending Carts: Churro covered in chocolate cookie crumble drizzled with purple icing topped with green and purple sugar

Five Dozen Egg Slush at Storybook Treats: Frozen custard with brown sugar topped with whipped cream garnished with a cinnamon stick

Foolish Mortal Funnel Cake at Sleepy Hollow: Funnel cake topped with chocolate cookie crumbles, purple vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle, and milk chocolate M&M’s

Apple Ginger Dale at Golden Oak Outpost: Frozen apple cider mixed with ginger ale topped with whipped cream and chopped Twix bars

Disney Parks Blog

Select attractions throughout the park will operate with shorter wait times given the event's limited capacity. Some of the rides that guests can expect to see open are the ‘Seven Dwarfs Mine Train,’ ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ and ‘Space Mountain.’

There will also be special cavalcades popping up throughout the park, including ‘Mickey’s Happy Halloween Cavalcade,’ ‘Disney Villains Halloween Cavalcade,’ and ‘Jack’s Nightmare Cavalcade’ featuring Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie riding down the parade path to ‘This is Halloween.’

Tickets are on sale now for the ‘Disney After Hours BOO BASH’ event. You can purchase tickets on the Walt Disney World website or by calling 407-939-4240. Tickets for several dates are already sold out, including the first night of the event and Halloween night. Prices start at $129 per person.

MORE NEWS: Walt Disney World announces that annual passes will return

Disney says that face coverings are required indoors, on attractions, and in enclosed transportation vehicles, regardless of vaccination status. They are optional outside.

Part of the ‘Disney After Hours BOO BASH’ event coincides with Disney World's 50th-anniversary celebration. Dubbed the ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,' festivities begin on October 1st, 2021, as Disney opened to the public that day in 1971. The legacy of the parks will be honored across the 18 months that follow, with new experiences available throughout the entire Walt Disney World resort.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest theme park updates.