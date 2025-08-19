2 dead in Oviedo fiery crash, officials say

The Brief A fiery deadly crash took place early Tuesday morning in Oviedo. Two people died during the incident. The scene remains active, and an investigation is ongoing.



Two people are dead following a fiery crash that took place early Tuesday morning in Oviedo, officials say.

What we know:

Several units from the Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) responded to a fiery crash around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday that took place on Covington Street and Alafaya Woods Boulevard.

Officials believe that the single-vehicle crash involved a Jeep that veered off the road and hit a tree before catching fire.

First responders were able to extinguish the fire, but the two people in the car died.

The Ovideo Police Department is currently investigating the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released any information on what events could have led up to the crash or how the fire started. The two people who died in the crash have not yet been identified.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.