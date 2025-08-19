Florida man used cameras to target sprinklers at disabled kids headed to school, deputies say

The Brief A Marion County man was arrested for harassing his disabled neighbors with sprinklers and cameras. Deputies say Antonio Roman targeted the family’s special-needs children at their bus stop. He later turned himself in on stalking and battery charges.



A 61-year-old Marion County man has been arrested on multiple charges after deputies say he harassed and assaulted his disabled neighbors for months using his sprinkler system and surveillance cameras.

What we know:

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Roman was taken into custody Sunday on a warrant for four counts of stalking, two counts of battery on a disabled person, and two counts of battery.

According to investigators, the case began on April 30, when deputies responded to a home on Southwest 51st Circle in Ocala. The victims told deputies that since August 2024, Roman had been intentionally activating his sprinklers twice a day as their special-needs children were being loaded and unloaded from a school bus. The family said the behavior was so persistent that the father began wearing swimming attire to shield his children from being soaked.

Detective Kyle Ferguson later conducted surveillance on Roman’s home and confirmed the sprinklers were aimed directly at the bus stop. Deputies said the system was consistently turned on as the bus arrived and shut off after it left.

When questioned, Roman admitted to monitoring the bus stop with surveillance cameras and activating the sprinklers because he was upset by the wheelchair ramp because it touched part of his driveway.

After a warrant was issued, Roman returned from out of state and turned himself in at his Marion County residence. He was booked into the Marion County Jail.