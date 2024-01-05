Walt Disney World Half-Marathon course cut over weather concerns: New start time, course map

With forecasters calling for severe weather to arrive in Central Florida late Saturday morning, Walt Disney World Resort has adjusted the start time and distance of the runDisney Half Marathon.

"The safety of our Guests and Cast Members is our top priority, and we have made the difficult decision to modify the course," Disney announced.

Disney said with the possibility of lightning arriving in the Orlando area as early as 9 a.m., its goal is to have everyone off the course by 8 a.m. The Half Marathon will now start 15 minutes earlier, at 4:45 a.m. Disney added that the adjustment would not affect the starting group's open and close times or pre-race transportation.

The distance has also been shortened to 7 miles from 13.1 miles.

"We know this is disappointing news, but we look forward to seeing you along the course and hope you have a great race," Disney added.

In its full statement, Disney included details for participants and guests:

Participants registered for Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge, the Dopey Challenge, as well as the run Disney Coast to Coast Race Challenge who complete the shortened course on pace, will still be eligible for their challenge medals.

Spectator viewing in Magic Kingdom will no longer be available. Spectators wishing to cheer on participants can view updated course maps via the Digital Expo & Event Guide.

Expo hours for the runDisney Health and Fitness Expo will not be affected, and the Expo will remain open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Disney released an updated course map to reflect the modifications:

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Saturday a FOX Impact Day as a possibility for severe weather exists for all of Central Florida.

The rain is expected to arrive over Walt Disney between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and may be accompanied by lightning and heavy downpours.

Stay tune to FOX 35 News for the latest severe weather threat.