Dinosaur World attraction reopens Thursday

The dinosaurs are ready to roar once again.

Dinosaur World in Plant City reopens Thursday to visitors after being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The dinosaur-themed park is Central Florida’s only attraction dedicated to the prehistoric giants of years past.

However, the entire park will not be open. Families will only be able to visit the dino walk and the indoor museum for now. All hands-on activities will be closed.

“Because of this, admission will be $10 plus tax per person until we can reopen everything,” the park wrote on Facebook.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, they will have limited capacity inside the gift shop and inside the park.

Dinosaur World offers families a chance to wander among hundreds of life-sized dinosaurs in a natural setting. They typically offer interactive exhibits for kids and a dino-themed playground.

The attraction is also autism-friendly, according to their website.

Families are encouraged to bring your own snacks and beverages.

Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No word on if they have adjusted their hours for the reopening.

You can get tickets HERE. https://dinosaurworld.com/florida/ticket-prices/