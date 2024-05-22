Developer planning 2 Parramore hotels near Orlando sports venues

A developer has proposed building two new hotel towers between two of Orlando's major sports venues.

The Parramore Tribute Tower Hotel and the Kelley Tower Hotel are planned to be situated between the Orlando City Lions' INTER&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium.

The proposed hotels would collectively offer 400 rooms, with Kelley Tower standing 38 stories tall and Parramore Tribute Tower reaching 29 stories. However, Orlando city staff have recommended that the Municipal Planning Board vote against the project.

The proposal will be discussed at the next board meeting on June 18.