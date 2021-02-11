Despite pandemic, DeBary gains 50 new businesses 

The City of DeBary tells FOX 35 News that, in 2020, it saw 50 businesses open up, bringing the total number of businesses to 600 citywide.

City Manager Carmen Rosamonda said only one business was forced to close down.

Rosamonda said he thinks there are several factors at play for the continual growth in the city despite the pandemic including increased marketing and a general need for more businesses as working families from Orlando migrate to the area.

"We’re a growing community, we're 22,000 expected to grow to 30,000," he said. "DeBary is also a bedroom community of Orlando so a lot of people are moving out of Orlando they’re living here in DeBary."

He says the city also helped businesses navigate state and county resources such as CARES Act funding.

"We helped them with all that detail so that they do everything we can to stay in business," he said.

Yulandia Kalafut opened an eatery along U.S. Highway 17-92 in October after having to shut down her catering business as the events business almost shut down completely.

She said, while it has been a struggle, she’s been able to hang on and looks forward to the days she can start catering again.

"I’m hoping that I can beat COVID instead of COVID beating me," she said.

